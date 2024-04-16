Govee smart Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro offer enhanced lighting experience

Govee is quickly becoming a leader in the smart lighting space and has announced the smart Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro for an enhanced interior lighting experience.

An upgraded version of Govee’s popular Lyra model, the Floor Lamp 2 incorporates even more LED lights and an improved design. Coupled together, these new features offer broader coverage and brighter illumination for larger spaces. Using RGBICWW lighting, users can choose from pure white illumination as well as a vibrant palette of custom colours. Better yet, the Govee Floor Lamp 2 is also Matter compatible.

Features of the smart Floor Lamp 2 include:

Upgrading from the best-selling Lyra model to meet an array of lighting needs with

Enhanced brightness

A taller build for expansive coverage

Seamless integration with smart home ecosystems with Matter compatibility

The Govee Floor Lamp Pro takes lighting a step further. With 324 colour and white light beads, this 1.5m vertical light bar boasts a brightness of 2100 lumens, 300-degree rotation, a base light, and an integrated Bluetooth speaker. This version of the lamp also includes 28 white noise and lighting effect presets.

The Govee smart Floor Lamp Pro (left) and Floor Lamp 2.

Key features of the smart Floor Lamp Pro include:

Sophisticated technology for consumers who demand the best in smart home devices including

Integrated Bluetooth speaker that syncs sound with light

324 colour & white light beads offering vibrant and consistent illumination

1.5m light bar, capable of 300-degree rotation ensuring comprehensive illumination

The Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro are sleek and modern. Over 80 dynamic lighting effects across nature, life, mood, and holiday themes, flexible scheduling, and control options are accessible via the Govee app, remote control, voice commands, DreamView, and music mode.

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is now available for $149.99 on Govee.com and Amazon. The Govee Floor Lamp Pro will become available on both sites for $219.99 on April 22, 2024.

