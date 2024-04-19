Mobile gaming keeps getting bigger year after year. The industry has grown so much that mobile game controllers have also exploded. The latest is the Razer Kishi Ultra, and it offers gamers bigger grips for better gameplay.

We’ve reviewed numerous mobile game controllers here on the site, and we’ve enjoyed most of them. But one of the downfalls of most of the ones I have personally used, is that the grips are just too small. My hands are not little, so controllers like the Kishi V1 and V2 were not so comfortable to use for long stretches. At least for me.

I know there are plenty of gamers who could use the older Kishi and never have an issue, but we’re not all built the same. GameSir came out with the G8 Galileo just a few months ago and that addressed the issue I experienced. We reviewed the GameSir G8 Galileo here as well and while GameSir sent out a review unit to Jason, I ended buying one myself because it was that good. Now, the Razer Kishi Ultra looks to be the next game controller to usher in a new generation of mobile game controllers.

Razer says; “Enter a new era of mobile gaming with the power of a full-fledged pro console controller. The Razer Kishi Ultra forges into new terrain as the greatest mobile controller ever created. Meticulously designed with console-class ergonomics, immersive haptics, and Razer Chroma RGB, enjoy a true console gaming experience on mobile with zero compromise.”

Razer Kishi Ultra Features

Expand your use of the Razer Kishi Ultra beyond mobile devices. Use it as a controller for your PC or iPad via its direct low-latency USB-C connection, and enhance your PC gaming with support for haptic vibrations and 3.5 mm audio. See full tech specs here and find links to buy from Razer and Amazon after the features list.

Razer Kishi Ultra

Works With Android Smartphones

Works With iPhone 15 Series

Works With iPad Mini (USB-C)

Works With Android Tablets Up To 8-inches

Full-sized Form Factor

Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and 8-Way D-Pad

Analog Triggers and Additional Bumpers

Analog Thumb Sticks with Anti-Friciton Rings

3.5mm Audio and 15-Watt Passthrough Charging

PC and iPad Compatible

Fits With Some Phone Cases

Razer Sensa HD Haptics

Razer Chroma RGB

Chroma Customization

Deadzone Calibration

Button Remapping

Haptics Customization

Virtual Controller Mode

Razer Nexus App

What do you think of the Razer Kishi Ultra? Do you prefer a full-size controller experience? Or are the smaller Kishi version just fine for you? Have you tried the GameSir G8 Galileo? Which company do you prefer? Does RGB make a difference for you, do you need RGB on a game controller? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



