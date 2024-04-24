X-Men ’97 fan? Win a custom Xbox Series X!

If you’re a gamer and an X-Men fan, does Xbox ever have a sweepstakes for you! In collaboration with Marvel, Xbox has created an X-Men ’97 Xbox Series X wrapped in a limited-edition comic inspired by the all-new series and created by Marvel writer Rich Douek and artist Paco Diaz.

With the X-Men ’97 series releasing last month and Deadpool & Wolverine coming out soon, there’s no better time for a custom Xbox Series X. Wrapped in a 2-page comic story that includes a full-page cover, this game console is sure to turn heads — if you’re the lucky winner, that is. More on that in a minute.

Xbox has also created a series of new Xbox Design Lab controllers inspired by many popular X-Men characters. In addition to featuring character-specific colorways, they ship in a 90s-inspired blister pack which, if you want, can make a great collector item. The available colourways include ones inspired by Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Morph, Magneto, Jubilee, Gambit, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Beast, and Bishop. While you can also win one of these controllers, it’s unclear if you can order them from the Xbox Design Lab. However, given the colour schemes, you could likely create your own, just without the blister pack.

X-Men ’97-inspired Xbox Design Lab game controllers.

How do you win? It’s quite simple. By following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet ( #XMen97XboxSweepstakes) during the Entry Period, you can snag a chance to win an Xbox Series X Console inspired by X-Men ’97, Xbox Wireless Controller (this comes with the console but will not be customized), and an Xbox Design Lab Controller inspired by X-Men ’97 Wolverine. The sweepstakes is now live and runs through Sunday, May 19, 8:00 pm PST.

So head on over to X/Twitter and enter to win, and while you wait to see if you’re a winner, you can head over to Disney+ to catch all ten episodes of X-Men ’97!

Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

What do you think about the custom X-Men ’97 Xbox Series X console? Are you going to be entering to win one or purchasing one of the X-Men-inspired Design Lab game controllers? If it was available for purchase, would you buy a comic-wrapped X-Men ’97 Xbox Series X? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.