New on Netflix April 26 to May 2: Jeff Daniels is “A Man in Full”

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 26 and May 2nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April and May if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix April 26 to May 2nd list which is headlined by Jeff Daniels as a real estate tycoon in David E. Kelly’s A Man in Full, co-staring Diane Lane.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April and May. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Games Dev Tycoon Netflix: Design blockbuster games, build your studio from the ground up and become part of video game history in this super-satisfying business simulation.

Hades: Slash your way through an ever-changing Underworld to ditch the afterlife, with the Greek gods rooting you on. And when you die trying? Try again.

Dumb Ways to Survive: Collect, harvest and hunt your way through the wilderness as a bumbling bean trying to stay alive. Will you die a dummy or use your smarts to survive?

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April or May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Baby Reindeer (NETFLIX SERIES): When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.

When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives. Buying London (NETFLIX SERIES): Follow luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London’s super prime market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.

Follow luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London’s super prime market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags. The Life You Wanted (NETFLIX SERIES): Gloria is finally happy after transitioning and settling down — until a longtime friend reappears with disrupting news and throws her world into chaos.

Gloria is finally happy after transitioning and settling down — until a longtime friend reappears with disrupting news and throws her world into chaos. Monster (NETFLIX FILM): After being abducted and taken to a desolate house, a girl sets out to rescue her friend and escape from their malicious kidnapper.

And now for the Netflix April 26 to May 2nd list:

April 26

The Asunta Case (NETFLIX SERIES): When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.

When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events. Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.

Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 🇨🇦

April 29

Boiling Point: Season 1 🇺🇸

Honeymoonish (NETFLIX FILM): Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?

April 30

Fiasco (NETFLIX SERIES): When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue.

When disaster strikes the set of a first-time film director, a behind-the-scenes crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue. Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

Being a new month, there are a few extra additions this week to the New on Netflix April 26 to May 2nd list

May 1

Airport 🇺🇸

Airport ’77 🇺🇸

Airport 1975 🇺🇸

The Best Man Holiday 🇺🇸

Blended 🇺🇸

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland 🇺🇸

Brokeback Mountain 🇨🇦

Crazy, Stupid, Love. 🇨🇦

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (NETFLIX COMEDY): From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life. Down The Rabbit Hole (NETFLIX FILM): Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli’s lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father’s criminal activities.

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli’s lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father’s criminal activities. Eat Pray Love 🇺🇸

The Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸

The Equalizer 🇺🇸

Fifty Shades Freed 🇨🇦

Frankly Speaking (NETFLIX SERIES): A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show. The Gentlemen 🇺🇸

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (NETFLIX SERIES): The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India. Hellboy (2019) 🇺🇸

Hulk 🇺🇸

Jumanji (1995) 🇺🇸

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 🇺🇸

Marry Me 🇨🇦

The Matrix Resurrections 🇺🇸

Mortal Kombat (2021) 🇺🇸

Mother’s Day 🇨🇦

Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 🇺🇸

Outlander: Season 6 🇺🇸

Patriots Day 🇺🇸

Psych: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

Public Enemies 🇺🇸

The Reader 🇨🇦

Ride Along 🇺🇸

She’s Out of My League 🇨🇦

Shutter Island 🇨🇦

Shrek 🇺🇸

Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸

Smokey and the Bandit 🇨🇦

Starship Troopers 🇺🇸

Traffic 🇺🇸

Vacation 🇨🇦

Van Helsing 🇨🇦

The Wedding Planner 🇺🇸

White House Down 🇺🇸

Woody Woodpecker 🇺🇸

The Young Victoria 🇺🇸

May 2

A Man in Full (NETFLIX SERIES): Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Beautiful Rebel (NETFLIX FILM): The origin story of one of Italy’s greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

The origin story of one of Italy’s greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry. Lola 🇺🇸

Secrets of the Neanderthals (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Secrets of the Neanderthals take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery – the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century.

Secrets of the Neanderthals take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery – the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century. T・P BON (NETFLIX ANIME): After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 26 to May 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Will you be checking out A Man in Full, or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.