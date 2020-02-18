What Android smartphone can I play Stadia on?

First released on November 19, 2019, Google Stadia allows gamers to stream popular games across a number of devices. These devices include computers and laptops with the Google Chrome browser, select smartphones, Chrome OS tablets, and Chromecast devices.
When it first launched, the subscription streaming service was only supported by Google’s Pixel 2, 3, and 4 smartphones. Today, Google announced what we can only hope is the first list of expanded smartphones that you can play Stadia on. We’ll try and keep this list up to date as more devices are added as well.
As of February 20th, 2020, Google Stadia can be played on the following Android smartphones:
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II
- Google Pixel 2/2 XL
- Google Pixel 3/3 XL
- Google Pixel 4/4 XL
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
In order to play on any of the devices above, you’ll need to own the Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or have a Stadia Buddy Pass from someone who has one.
