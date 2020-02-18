What Android smartphone can I play Stadia on?

First released on November 19, 2019, Google Stadia allows gamers to stream popular games across a number of devices. These devices include computers and laptops with the Google Chrome browser, select smartphones, Chrome OS tablets, and Chromecast devices.

When it first launched, the subscription streaming service was only supported by Google’s Pixel 2, 3, and 4 smartphones. Today, Google announced what we can only hope is the first list of expanded smartphones that you can play Stadia on. We’ll try and keep this list up to date as more devices are added as well.

As of February 20th, 2020, Google Stadia can be played on the following Android smartphones:

In order to play on any of the devices above, you’ll need to own the Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or have a Stadia Buddy Pass from someone who has one.

Are you excited to be able to play Stadia on even more Android smartphones? Which device don’t you currently see on the list that you’d like to see support for? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.