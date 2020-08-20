Razer targets ergonomic productivity market with Humanscale

Razer is well known among gamers for their gaming laptops and peripherals like mice, keyboards, headsets, and the like. Earlier this year, Razer jumped into the consumer headphone space with the Razer Opus. The company now has its sights set on the productivity segment and has partnered with Humanscale, a global leader in workplace ergonomics. Available today, the Razer productivity suite consists of an ergonomic keyboard and mouse, alongside a new mouse pad.

Designed to enhance workflow and reduce fatigue, the new products draw on Razer’s previous gaming peripheral and Humanscale’s workplace ergonomic experience.

“The vast majority of office peripherals are based on one-size-fits-all designs and technology, becoming a source of frustration to the user and hinderance in the working day. I am incredibly proud of the Razer Productivity Suite that we are unveiling today alongside our partner, Humanscale, to address these issues. We firmly believe that our combined expertise and innovation will take workplace productivity to the next level.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

The Razer Pro Click mouse is “ergonomically contoured to position the user’s wrist at a neutral 30-degree angle, therefore preventing discomfort and injuries associated with wrist pronation.” The mouse was also designed with both small and large hands in mind and features extended palm, thumb, and pinky supports.

The Razer Pro Click mouse.

Features of the Razer Pro Click include:

Ergonomic Form Factor

Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor

Durability for up to 50 million clicks

Multi Host Connectivity for up to 4 devices

8 Programmable buttons

Extended battery life

The Razer Pro Type keyboard boasts a soft-touch coating for typing comfort. In addition to being wired, the keyboard also offers wireless and Bluetooth connectivity options for up to 4 devices, allowing it to be used for a multitude of device types.

The Razer Pro Type keyboard.

Features of the Razer Pro Type keyboard include:

Ergonomic Design with soft-touch Coating

Razer orange mechanical switches for quiet tactile keystrokes

Durability for up to 80 million keystrokes

Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices

Fully Programmable keys with macro recording

White LED backlit keys

Finally, the Razer Pro Glide mouse mate features a textured micro-weave which complements the Pro Click mouse.

The Razer Pro Glide mouse mat.

Features of the Razer Pro Glide surface include:

Textured micro-weave cloth surface

Thick, high-density foam backing

Cushioned surface for long term comfort

Non-slip backing

Dimensions: 360x275x3mm

The Razer Pro Click (US$99.99), Pro Type (US$139.99) and Pro Glide (US$9.99), are all available to purchase now through Razer.com.

What do you think about the new Razer Pro Click, Pro Type, and Pro Glide ergonomic productivity suite? Are you going to be picking them up for your home-based or work setup? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.