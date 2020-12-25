Huawei Canada Boxing Week sale now live

The Boxing Week savings are starting to go live. The Huawei Canada Boxing Week sale offers up some pretty substantial savings on their MateBooks, FreeBuds, smartwatches, and a Wi-Fi router.

The full deals, available at participating retailers, include (prices in CAD):

Product Dates MSRP Promo Save HUAWEI MateBook 13 Dec 21 – Jan 3 $1,899.99 $1,498.99 $401.00 HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Dec 21 – Jan 3 $2,499.99 $1,998.99 $501.00 HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i Dec 23 – Jan 7 $168.99 $138.99 $30.00 HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro Dec 23 – Jan 7 $268.99 $208.99 $60.00 HUAWEI Watch Fit Dec 23 – Jan 7 $168.99 $138.99 $30.00 HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro Dec 23 – Jan 7 $398.99 $348.99 $50.00 HUAWEI WiFi AX3 Dec 23 – Jan 7 $198.99 $158.99 $40.00

As you can see, some pretty substantial savings can be had. Check out below for a bit on what Huawei has to say about each product.

Huawei MateBook

For those on your list in need of new work-from-home gear, look to the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020 (read our review) and HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020, recognized for their premium style, excellent quality, and powerful performance. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro will be available for $1998.99 ($501 savings) and you can grab the HUAWEI MateBook 13 for $1498.99 ($401 savings).

Huawei Smartwatches

Huawei’s smartwatches are designed with all-day health tracking including Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2). The unique SpO2 feature is available in both the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro and HUAWEI Watch Fit – monitored data is shared via the Huawei Health application, supported by Huawei, iOS and Android devices.

Huawei FreeBuds

For the music-lover in your life, get your hands on the world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support Intelligent Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation – the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (read our review) at $40 off. Or check out the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i with Ultimate Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99 ($20 savings).

Huawei WiFi AX3 router

Know someone who needs to step up their WiFi game? The HUAWEI WiFi AX3 (read our review) features WiFi 6 with 3X faster speed, 4X larger capacity, lowered latency, and 30% reduced power consumption. Get it now and save $40.

What do you think about the Huawei Canada Boxing Week sale? Are you going to be picking something up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.