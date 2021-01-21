New on Netflix January 22-28: More Netflix Originals to binge

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between January 22-28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in January and February in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix January 22-28th list, which includes the second season of Snowpiercer starring Jennifer Connelly and Sean Bean… for Canadians at least.

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock, and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery. Fate: The Winx Saga (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Wink Club from Iginio Straffi.

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns, and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

January 26

Go Dog Go (NETFLIX FAMILY): Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way. Snowpiercer: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)(CA): It’s another season of the post-apocalyptic drama in which Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe. New episodes weekly.

January 27

Accomplice (US)

Penguin Bloom (NETFLIX FILM): Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award-nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 22-28th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

