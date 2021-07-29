New on Netflix July 30-August 5 review: Outer Banks returns for season two

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 30-August 5th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July and August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 30-August 5th list, which includes the second season of Outer Banks and a few new documentaries and series.

July 30

Anna 🇨🇦

Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY): On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker ("Bob Dylan: Don't Look Back") this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late '70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

July 31

The Vault 🇺🇸

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 🇺🇸

The Addams Family 🇨🇦

Beethoven 🇺🇸

Beethoven’s 2nd 🇺🇸

Beowulf 🇺🇸

Body of Lies 🇨🇦

Captive State 🇨🇦

Catch Me If You Can 🇺🇸

Chocolat 🇨🇦

Darwin’s Game 🇺🇸

Deep Blue Sea 🇺🇸

The Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸

Ella Enchanted 🇨🇦

The Expendables 🇨🇦

The Expendables 2 🇨🇦

The Expendables 3 🇨🇦

Fathers and Guns 🇨🇦

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸

Five Feet Apart 🇺🇸

For Life: Season 1 🇨🇦

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

Good Luck Chuck 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

The Graduate 🇨🇦

The Green Mile 🇨🇦

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner 🇨🇦

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia 🇺🇸

Hugo 🇨🇦

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 🇺🇸

Inception 🇺🇸

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jackass: Number Two 🇨🇦

Jackass 3 🇨🇦

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie 🇨🇦

Jerry Maguire 🇨🇦

Kill ’em All 🇨🇦

Kiss the Girls 🇨🇦

Laurence Anyways 🇨🇦

The Lincoln Lawyer 🇺🇸

Looper 🇨🇦

The Losers 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

Ma 🇨🇦

The Machinist 🇺🇸

Magnolia 🇺🇸

Major Payne 🇺🇸

Man on a Ledge 🇨🇦

Menace II Society 🇨🇦

My Fair Lady 🇨🇦

My Girl 🇺🇸

My Girl 2 🇺🇸

The Net 🇺🇸

The Original Kings of Comedy 🇺🇸

The Perks of Being a Wallflower 🇨🇦

Pineapple Express 🇺🇸

Poms 🇺🇸

Primal Fear 🇨🇦

Seabiscuit 🇺🇸

Space Cowboys 🇺🇸

Star Trek 🇨🇦

Star Trek: Into Darkenss 🇨🇦

Team America: World Police 🇺🇸

World Trade Center 🇨🇦

August 3

Pray Away (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called “conversion therapy” movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪): Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (NETFLIX SERIES): Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

August 4

76 (NETFLIX FILM): When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

Aftermath 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen 🇺🇸

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades. Control Z: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Gotham Garage’s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond “upgrade and trade” as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

As Gotham Garage’s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond “upgrade and trade” as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets. Cooking With Paris (NETFLIX SERIES): With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show. Definitely, Maybe 🇨🇦

The Five-Year Engagement 🇨🇦

Inside Man 🇨🇦

Jarhead 🇨🇦

Miami Vice 🇨🇦

Savages 🇨🇦

Slap Shot 🇨🇦

The Unborn 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 30-August 5th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

