New on Netflix July 30-August 5 review: Outer Banks returns for season two

If youโ€™re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 30-August 5th. You can also check out whatโ€™s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July and August if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ or ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, letโ€™s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 30-August 5th list, which includes the second season of Outer Banks and a few new documentaries and series.

July 30

Anna ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY): On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs. Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง): In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry. The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท): Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker (โ€œBob Dylan: Donโ€™t Look Backโ€) this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late โ€˜70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker (โ€œBob Dylan: Donโ€™t Look Backโ€) this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late โ€˜70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world. Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

July 31

The Vault ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Addams Family ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Beethoven ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Beethovenโ€™s 2nd ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Beowulf ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Body of Lies ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Captive State ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Catch Me If You Can ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Chocolat ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Darwinโ€™s Game ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Deep Blue Sea ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Edge of Seventeen ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Ella Enchanted ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Expendables ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Expendables 2 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Expendables 3 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Fathers and Guns ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Ferris Buellerโ€™s Day Off ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Five Feet Apart ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

For Life: Season 1 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Good Luck Chuck ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Graduate ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Green Mile ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Guess Whoโ€™s Coming to Dinner ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Hugo ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Inception ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jackass: Number Two ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Jackass 3 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Jerry Maguire ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Kill โ€™em All ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Kiss the Girls ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Laurence Anyways ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Lincoln Lawyer ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Looper ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Losers ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Ma ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Machinist ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Magnolia ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Major Payne ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Man on a Ledge ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Menace II Society ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

My Fair Lady ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

My Girl ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

My Girl 2 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Net ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Original Kings of Comedy ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Perks of Being a Wallflower ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Pineapple Express ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Poms ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Primal Fear ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Seabiscuit ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Space Cowboys ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Star Trek ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Star Trek: Into Darkenss ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Team America: World Police ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

World Trade Center ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

August 3

Pray Awayย (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called โ€œconversion therapyโ€ movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called โ€œconversion therapyโ€ movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช): Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (NETFLIX SERIES): Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

August 4

76 (NETFLIX FILM): When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events. Aftermath ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

American Masters: Inventing David Geffenย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades. Control Z: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ): Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofรญa rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofรญa rushes to solve the latest mystery. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Gotham Garageโ€™s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond โ€œupgrade and tradeโ€ as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

As Gotham Garageโ€™s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond โ€œupgrade and tradeโ€ as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets. Cooking With Paris (NETFLIX SERIES): With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show. Definitely, Maybe ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Five-Year Engagement ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Inside Man ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Jarhead ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Miami Vice ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Savages ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Slap Shot ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Unborn ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 30-August 5th list. Be sure to check back next week to see whatโ€™s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 29, 2021.