Forza Motorsport 7 reaches EOL, goes on sale for 75% off

As with previous Forza racing game titles, the time has come that Forza Motorsport 7 has reached EOL (End of Life) status and will be pulled from the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass. Fortunately, if you haven’t snagged it yet, you can save big before it disappears on September 15th.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a concrete release date for the upcoming Forza Motorsport from Turn 10. Forza fans can get their next fix in November when Forza Horizon 5 heads to Mexico.

From now until September 15th, you can snag the Standard Edition for US$9.99, Deluxe Edition for $14.99, or the Ultimate Edition for $19.99 (which really is the way to go). Even better, if you purchased DLC for the game because you’ve been playing it through Xbox Game Pass, you should receive a token through the Xbox Message Center for the full game! You’ll have until September 15th, 2023 to redeem the token.

If you own the game or purchase it before September 15th, you will still be able to download it, any DLC you own, as well as still access the multiplayer and online components of Forza Motorsport 7.

Are you going to be picking up Forza Motorsport 7 before it disappears from Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store?

