Now playing on Plex August 2021: Silver Linings Playbook, Kickboxer, Feast, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex August 2021 addition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into August 2021!

Now Playing On Plex August 2021

Army of One

Dark Tide

Deadfall

Django Unchained

Escape from Alcatraz

Feast

Ismael’s Ghost

Kickboxer

Lucky Number Seven

The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun 33-1/3: The Final Insult

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Pulse

Redemption

Seabiscuit

Silver Linings Playbook

Skyfire

Wind River

Still Streaming On Plex August 2021

2:22

13

The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared

22 Bullets

24 Hours to Live

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 6 Bullets

99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Walk in the Woods

Aeon Flux

After.Life

Afternoon Delight

The Air I Breathe

Alan Partridge

ALF

Alone in the Dark

Amelie

Answer Man

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Arthur and the Invisibles

Battle Royale

Bel Canto

Bernie

Better Watch Out

Black Books

Black Christmas

Black Death

Black Sheep (2006)

Blitz

Blood and Bone

Bobby

Bronson

The Brothers Bloom

The Burning Plain

Cagefighter

Cake

Candy

Cashback

Catch .44

Cell

Chain of Command

Child 44

The Choice

Clerks II

Coherence

The Collector

Congo

Cooties

Cops and Robbers

The Core

The Cotton Club

Critical Condition

Crossing Lines

Croupier

Cube

Cube 2

Cube Zero

The Death and Life of Bobby Z

Death and the Maiden

Death Proof

The Deep Blue Sea

Deep Red

Derailed

The Descent Part 2

Detachment

The Devils’ Rejects

Diary of the Dead

Distorted

District B13

DOA: Dead or Alive

Dragged Across Concrete

Eden Lake

Edison

Europa Resort

Falcon Rising

The Fall

Fido

The Fighting Temptations

Filth

Find Me Guilty

Fire in the Sky

Fire with Fire

Flirting with Disaster

Flowers of War

Flyboys

Force Majeure

Formula 51

Four Lions

Frailty

Frank

Freeway

The Frozen Ground

Getting to Know You

Ghost in the Shell

The Ghost Writer

Ginger Snaps

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

God Bless America

Goon

Goya’s Ghosts

Grand Isle

Grave Encounters

A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Hannibal Rising

Happythankyoumoreplease

Hard Candy

Hell’s Kitchen

Hester

High Rise

Highlander

Hobo with a Shotgun

The Homesman

The Horseman

The Host

House of 1000 Corpses

House of the Rising Sun

How I Live Now

The Humanity Bureau

The Hunter

I Give it a Year

I Saw the Devil

I See You

I Spit on Your Grave

Ida

If Only

The Illusionist

In Hell

In the Blood

In Too Deep

The Infiltrator

Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

It’s a Boy Girl Thing

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Jo Nesbo’s Headhunters

Joe

John Dies at the End

The Joneses

Juliet, Naked

Just Getting Started

Kevin Hart: Cold as Balls

King of New York

Kinky Boots

The Kite Runner

Knight of Cups

The Last Days on Mars

The Lazarus Project

Leaves of Grass

The Legend of Hercules

Lethal Eviction

The Limey

Lionheart

A Long Way Down

Love Story

Maggie

The Maiden Heist

A Man Called Ove

The Man from Earth

The Man from Nowhere

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Matador

Mesrine Killer: Instinct

The Messenger

Middle Men

Midsomer Murders

Misconduct

Miss Potter

Monster

Monsters

Mother

Mr. Church

Murdoch Mysteries

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

Never Back Down: No Surrender

Noah

The Oxford Murders

P2

The Paperboy

Paycheck

Personal Effects

Phantasm

The PJs

Precious Cargo

The Professor

Project Almanac

The Proposition

The Protector

Pusher 1

Red Cliff

Red Lights

Redirected

Replicant

Reprisal

Republic of Doyle

Riding the Bullet

School for Scoundrels

Seeking Justice

Serena

Shattered

Soul Men

Southside with You

StartUp

Sue Thomas: FB Eye

The Sum of All Fears

Superhero Movie

Take this Waltz

Tell No One

The Terminal

Texas Killing Fields

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Train to Busan

Traitor

Transsiberian

The Trust

Two Days in New York

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Vanishing on 7 th Street

Street Vengeance: A Love Story

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Violet & Daisy

The Void

W

The Way of the Gun

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Yoga Hosers

Catch Before It Leaves In August 2021

American Heist

Beavis and Butthead Do America

Bleeding Steel

Carriers

Centurion

The Crazies

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Ong Bak 3

Road to Paloma

Best Defense

Bobby

Buffalo Soldiers

Clockstoppers

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Don Verdean

Dr. Wai in the Scripture with No Words

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Flashback

Future World

Norm of the North

The Perfect Score

Pootie Tang

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Last Updated on July 30, 2021.