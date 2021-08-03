Monoprice announces two more Dark Matter gaming monitors at affordable prices

After announcing a 27″ QHD monitor with an IGZO panel last week, Monoprice is back with two new FHD monitors boasting high refresh rates. The Dark Matter 42770 has a 24″ 144Hz IPS FHD display while the 42771 has a 27″ 165Hz IPS FHD display.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Monoprice typically offers up quality computer peripherals at a more affordable price point than other OEMs. These two new Dark Matter gaming monitors look to offer up similar quality and affordability. The 24″ model has an “IPS-like” panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 100% sRGB colour gamut, and adaptive sync. It also features one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port, and one 1.2a DisplayPort.
The 27″ model, on the other hand, features an ultrafast IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, wide colour gamut and viewing angles, and adaptive sync. On the port side of things, it has two HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2a inputs.
Features and specifications of the new 24″ Dark Matter gaming monitor include:
- Product ID: 42770
- Display Size: 23.5-inch
- Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080p
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 144hz
- Video Inputs: 1x HDMI®2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1xDisplayPort®1.2a inputs
- Panel Type: IPS (AHVA)
- Maximum Brightness: 300cd/m²
- Default Color Temperature: 6500K
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
- Number of Colors: >16.7million
- View Angles (H/V): 178/178°
- Response Time: 1ms (OD)
- VESA® Mounting Pattern: 75×75
- Input Power: DC 19v, 3.42A
- Typical Power Consumption: 29watts
- Standby Power Consumption: .5watts
- Dimensions (with stand): 556.4 x 524.2 x 237.6mm
- Dimensions (without stand): 556.4 x338.7 x 71.8mm
- Weight: 7.2kg
Features and specifications of the new 27″ Dark Matter gaming monitor include:
- Product ID: 42771
- Display Size: 27-inch
- Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080p
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 165hz
- Video Inputs: 2x HDMI 1.4, and 1xDisplayPort®1.2a inputs
- Panel Type: IPS
- Panel Model: M270HAN0
- Maximum Brightness: 350cd/m²
- Default Color Temperature: 6500K
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
- Number of Colors: >16.7million
- View Angles (H/V): 178/178°
- Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)
- VESA® Mounting Pattern: 75×75
- Input Power: DC 19v, 3A
- Typical Power Consumption: 30watts
- Standby Power Consumption: .5watts
- Dimensions (with stand): 619 x 477.5 x 237.4mm
- Dimensions (without stand): 619 x 374.1 x 64.4mm
- Weight: 7.2kg
The 24″ 144Hz FHD display (42770) retails for US$199, and the 27″ 165Hz FHD display (42771) has an MSRP of $229. Monoprice claims that both monitors deliver incredible value at their price points. Both monitors are covered by the company’s 1-year PixelPerfect guarantee, meaning that if even one pixel dies on you, they’ll replace the monitor at no cost to you.
What do you think about the Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 and 42771 gaming monitors? Will you be picking one or more up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
Last Updated on August 3, 2021.