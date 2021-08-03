Monoprice announces two more Dark Matter gaming monitors at affordable prices

After announcing a 27″ QHD monitor with an IGZO panel last week, Monoprice is back with two new FHD monitors boasting high refresh rates. The Dark Matter 42770 has a 24″ 144Hz IPS FHD display while the 42771 has a 27″ 165Hz IPS FHD display.

Monoprice typically offers up quality computer peripherals at a more affordable price point than other OEMs. These two new Dark Matter gaming monitors look to offer up similar quality and affordability. The 24″ model has an “IPS-like” panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 100% sRGB colour gamut, and adaptive sync. It also features one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port, and one 1.2a DisplayPort.

The Monoprice Dark Matter 24″ FHD IPS gaming monitor.

The 27″ model, on the other hand, features an ultrafast IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, wide colour gamut and viewing angles, and adaptive sync. On the port side of things, it has two HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2a inputs.

Features and specifications of the new 24″ Dark Matter gaming monitor include:

Product ID: 42770

Display Size: 23.5-inch

Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080p

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 144hz

Video Inputs: 1x HDMI®2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1xDisplayPort®1.2a inputs

Panel Type: IPS (AHVA)

Maximum Brightness: 300cd/m²

Default Color Temperature: 6500K

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Number of Colors: >16.7million

View Angles (H/V): 178/178°

Response Time: 1ms (OD)

VESA® Mounting Pattern: 75×75

Input Power: DC 19v, 3.42A

Typical Power Consumption: 29watts

Standby Power Consumption: .5watts

Dimensions (with stand): 556.4 x 524.2 x 237.6mm

Dimensions (without stand): 556.4 x338.7 x 71.8mm

Weight: 7.2kg

Features and specifications of the new 27″ Dark Matter gaming monitor include:

Product ID: 42771

Display Size: 27-inch

Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080p

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Refresh Rate: 165hz

Video Inputs: 2x HDMI 1.4, and 1xDisplayPort®1.2a inputs

Panel Type: IPS

Panel Model: M270HAN0

Maximum Brightness: 350cd/m²

Default Color Temperature: 6500K

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Number of Colors: >16.7million

View Angles (H/V): 178/178°

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

VESA® Mounting Pattern: 75×75

Input Power: DC 19v, 3A

Typical Power Consumption: 30watts

Standby Power Consumption: .5watts

Dimensions (with stand): 619 x 477.5 x 237.4mm

Dimensions (without stand): 619 x 374.1 x 64.4mm

Weight: 7.2kg

The 24″ 144Hz FHD display (42770) retails for US$199, and the 27″ 165Hz FHD display (42771) has an MSRP of $229. Monoprice claims that both monitors deliver incredible value at their price points. Both monitors are covered by the company’s 1-year PixelPerfect guarantee, meaning that if even one pixel dies on you, they’ll replace the monitor at no cost to you.

