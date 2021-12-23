New on Netflix December 24-30: DiCaprio and Lawrence in Don’t Look Up

Happy Holidays, Kwanzaa, (belated) Hannukah, and/or Merry Christmas to all our Techaeris readers! If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between December 24th and 30th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December and January if you want to binge those first. Oh, and it’s Christmas movie season, and Netflix has you covered there as well.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 24-30th list is headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill in Don’t Look Up.

Coming soon in December

These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

December 24

🎁 1000 Miles from Christmas (NETFLIX FILM): A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

December 25

Single’s Inferno (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise. Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (NETFLIX COMEDY): Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.”

Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.” Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Pope Francis and other men and women all over the world aged 70+ — both famous and everyday people — share their life stories with young filmmakers.

December 26

Lulli (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): After getting electrocuted by an MRI machine, an ambitious young medical student begins to hear the thoughts of others. Starring Larissa Manoela.

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! (NETFLIX FAMILY): Count numbers, compare shapes and find patterns with baby animals Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they use math and sing songs to solve problems.

December 29

Anxious People (NETFLIX SERIES): Anxious People is a drama comedy about a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank and ends up taking eight persons hostage during an open house. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son. There is just one problem: The apartment is… empty. In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic – but hilarious – puzzle mystery develops. All while the hostages share a common secret that is creating a unique and almost unbreakable bond between them.

December 30

Kitz (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a 19-year-old waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy teens.

Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a 19-year-old waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy teens. Hilda and the Mountain King (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.

Last Updated on December 23, 2021.