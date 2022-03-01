Lights, camera, Crackle...See what's new on Crackle for March 2022

March 2022 is just around the corner, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in March 2022 on Crackle!

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for March 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Originals in March 2022

The Wall

Detective Sergeant Céline Trudeau is assigned to investigate a strange homicide that took place in Fermont, a small mining town on the Labrador border. Upon arriving, she discovers “The Wall”—an immense structure that protects the inhabitants from the icy Arctic wind. This place of refuge for the population becomes a crime scene. The whole city is in turmoil…and everyone’s under suspicion. Tension rises when it becomes clear that the crime is connected with the death of a child three years prior. Pain—and suspicion—plagues the relatives of the two victims. To solve the mystery surrounding the murders and decipher the intricate crime scene created by the killer, Céline joins forces with a young local policeman, Alex Théberge, with whom she shares immediate chemistry. Céline has an unexpected encounter with her own daughter, Sophie, who’s living in self-imposed exile in Fermont, hoping to escape her mother forever. Sophie still blames Céline for a heartbreaking betrayal they endured four years ago. Over the course of the investigation, the lives of Céline, Alex, Sophie and the residents of Fermont are completely shaken when their darkest secrets come to light.

The Suspect

The 4-episode series tells the story of how in 2011, multimillionaire Richard Oland of the Moosehead Brewing family was found bludgeoned to death. His son, Dennis, quickly became the prime suspect. It is a bewildering true-crime mystery that became a public obsession.

Shaka Zulu

A historical account on the life of the Zulu King Shaka.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in March

New On Crackle

Wonder what’s new to Crackle? Check out classics like Melancholia (Kirsten Dunst, Alexander Skarsgård), A Kind of Murder (Patrick Wilson, Jessica Biel), Tour of Duty (Terence Knox), and What’s Happening!! (Fred Berry, Ernest Lee Thomas).

Island of Lost TV

These forgotten gems are not to be overlooked! The Island of Lost TV takes you on an exciting trip down memory lane with Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer (Stacy Keach), Gidget (Sandra Dee, James Darren), Hawk (Burt Reynolds), and Code Red (Adam Rich).

Sword and Sorcery

Let your imagination fly as the Crackle team casts a spell of entertainment and mystic fantasy in the Sword and Sorcery channel with Black Death (Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne), The Odyssey (Armand Assante), Centurion (Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko), and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Kerwin Mathews).

Hoop Streams

Gear up for March Madness with basketball tales that rock the court like Crackle’s original feature Vince Carter: Legacy (Charles Barkley, Ric Bucher), and the Crackle original series Promiseland (Ja Morant, Tee Morant), as well as Hoop Dreams (Arthur Agee), and One Man & His Shoes (Michael Jordan, David Stern).

Snowy Thrillers

n the cold depths of winter these thrillers bring the suspenseful heat with Let The Right One In (Kåre Hedebrant), Cold Comes The Night (Bryan Cranston, Alice Eve), Ice Soldiers (Dominic Purcell), and Cold Blood (Jean Reno, Sarah Lind).

New to Crackle Spotlight March 2022

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch shines as real-life war hero and pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing, who saved millions of lives by cracking Germany’s so-called unbreakable code during WWII.

The Green Hornet

Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), son and heir to Los Angeles’ largest newspaper fortune, is a rich, spoiled playboy who has been happy to maintain a direction-less existence. When his father James Reid (Tom Wilkinson) dies, Britt meets an impressive and resourceful company employee, Kato (Jay Chou). They realize that they have the resources to do something worthwhile with their lives and finally step out of James Reid’s shadow. Kato builds the ultimate weapon, The Black Beauty, an indestructible car with every weapon imaginable and Britt decides that in order to be heroes, they will pose as villains. With the help of Britt’s new secretary, Lenore Case (Cameron Diaz), they learn that the chief criminal in the city is named Benjamin Chudnofsky (Christoph Waltz). He has united all the gangs under his power, and he quickly sees that the Green Hornet is a direct threat to the prosperous criminal underworld he controls.

Vice

Starring Bruce WIllis and Thomas Jane, this futuristic sci-fi action thriller could initiate the end of humanity as we know it!

Wind River

Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen hunt down a killer in a devastatingly good snowbound thriller.

Last Knights

Clive Owen stars in this epic, sword-clashing adventure about a fallen warrior battling to avenge his dishonored master (Morgan Freeman).

In The Blood

Gina Carano stars in this dynamic thriller as a vigilante bride who must outwit and outfight a foreign underworld to uncover the secrets behind her husband’s disappearance.

Meet Wally Sparks

With his show threatened with cancelation, tabloid television host Wally Sparks (Rodney Dangerfield) tries to boost ratings by uncovering a political sex scandal with sky-high ratings potential!

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

When the head of a statue sacred to a village is stolen, a young martial artist (Tony Jaa) goes to the big city and finds himself taking on the underworld to retrieve it.

Additional New Movies in March 2022

35 And Ticking

A Christmas Blessing

A Kind of Murder

A League of Ordinary Gentlemen

A Little Trip To Heaven

A Mother’s Love

American Virgin

Animal

Around the World in 80 Days

Behind The Movement

Between Sisters

Bible Collection: Esther

Bible Collection: Genesis

Bible Collection: Jeremiah

Bible Collection: Jesus

Bible Collection: Paul the Apostle

Bible Collection: Solomon

Bible Collection: The Apocalypse

Big Goofy Secret of Hidden Pines, The

Black Death

Blackfish

Bonhoeffer Agent of Grace

Broken

Burnt

Centurion

Chandler Christmas Getaway

Comeback Dad

Daddy’s Home

Dahmer

Dead Heist

Detour

Diving Into The Unknown

Drinking Buddies

Dynamite Warrior

Electricity

Fire on the Ridge

Flawless

For Love’s Sake

Forbidden Border

From This Day Forward

Gascoigne

Grace and Gravity

Hero

Icetastrophe

If You Really Love Me

In God’s Hands

In Sickness and in Health

In The Blood

Iron Men

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Kids in Love

Kingdom of War, Part 1

Kingdom of War, Part 2

Ladies Book Club

Last Knights

Let The Right One In

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs

Lost World, The

Love Me Or Leave Me

Love The One You’re With

Love Will Keep Us Together

Man on Wire

Man Who Lived at the Ritz, The

Marrowbone

Masters of Love

Mazes And Monsters

Meet Wally Sparks

Melancholia

Milltown Pride

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Right

My Dad’s A Soccer Mom

My First Love

My Other Mother

Newton’s Grace

Night of the Templar

Nine Lives

No Way Back

Once Upon A Time In London

Ong Bak (Sub)

Ong Bak 2 (Sub)

Ong Bak 3

Papadopolous and Sons

Rampart

Return to the Lost World

Robin Hood: The Rebellion

Sacrifice

Saving Westbrook High

Secret Identity of Jack the Ripper, The

Shadowlands : C.S. Lewis

She’s Not Our Sister

Sherlock Holmes and the Leading Lady

Sherlock Holmes: Incident at Victoria Falls

Slam Dunk Ernest

Something Like A Business

Stock Option

Stolen

Stuck In Love

Sugar Mommas

Survivor

The Bachelor Party

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call – New Orleans

The Bodyguard

The Code

The Dempsey Sisters

The Fantasy Makers

The Great Deceiver

The Green Hornet

The Guilty

The Guv’nor

The Iceman

The Ideal Husband

The Imitation Game

The Kovak Box

The Love Letter

The Love You Save

The Patriot

The World’s Fastest Indian

Through a Lens Darkly: Grief, Loss and C.S. Lewis

To Love And To Cherish

Trespass

Triangle

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil

Until Forever

Vice (2015)

We are Stronger

Welcome to the Neighborhood

What Would You Do For Love

Where’s The Love

Wind River

Scenes of a Sexual Nature

Additional New T.V. Shows in March 2022

The Wall: Cover Your Tracks

Bomb Girls (2012) Season 1-2

Cassie & Company (1982) Season 1

Gidget (1965) Season 1

Heartland Season 7-12

Houdini and Doyle (2016) Season 1

McLeod’s Daughters Season 4-8

Riptide (1984) – Full Series

Silk Stalkings (1991) Season 1-2

The Take (2009) Season 1

Tour of Duty (1987) – Full Series

What’s Happening!! (1976) – Full Series

What’s Happening Now!! (1985) – Full Series

Dunk League Season 2-3

No Days Off Season 1-4

Stingray (1985) Season 1-2

