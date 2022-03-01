Lights, camera, Crackle...See what's new on Crackle for March 2022

March 2022 is just around the corner, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in March 2022 on Crackle!
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for March 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.
New Crackle AVOD Originals in March 2022
The Wall
Detective Sergeant Céline Trudeau is assigned to investigate a strange homicide that took place in Fermont, a small mining town on the Labrador border. Upon arriving, she discovers “The Wall”—an immense structure that protects the inhabitants from the icy Arctic wind. This place of refuge for the population becomes a crime scene. The whole city is in turmoil…and everyone’s under suspicion. Tension rises when it becomes clear that the crime is connected with the death of a child three years prior. Pain—and suspicion—plagues the relatives of the two victims. To solve the mystery surrounding the murders and decipher the intricate crime scene created by the killer, Céline joins forces with a young local policeman, Alex Théberge, with whom she shares immediate chemistry. Céline has an unexpected encounter with her own daughter, Sophie, who’s living in self-imposed exile in Fermont, hoping to escape her mother forever. Sophie still blames Céline for a heartbreaking betrayal they endured four years ago. Over the course of the investigation, the lives of Céline, Alex, Sophie and the residents of Fermont are completely shaken when their darkest secrets come to light.
The Suspect
The 4-episode series tells the story of how in 2011, multimillionaire Richard Oland of the Moosehead Brewing family was found bludgeoned to death. His son, Dennis, quickly became the prime suspect. It is a bewildering true-crime mystery that became a public obsession.
Shaka Zulu
A historical account on the life of the Zulu King Shaka.
New Channels Coming to Crackle in March
New On Crackle
Wonder what’s new to Crackle? Check out classics like Melancholia (Kirsten Dunst, Alexander Skarsgård), A Kind of Murder (Patrick Wilson, Jessica Biel), Tour of Duty (Terence Knox), and What’s Happening!! (Fred Berry, Ernest Lee Thomas).
Island of Lost TV
These forgotten gems are not to be overlooked! The Island of Lost TV takes you on an exciting trip down memory lane with Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer (Stacy Keach), Gidget (Sandra Dee, James Darren), Hawk (Burt Reynolds), and Code Red (Adam Rich).
Sword and Sorcery
Let your imagination fly as the Crackle team casts a spell of entertainment and mystic fantasy in the Sword and Sorcery channel with Black Death (Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne), The Odyssey (Armand Assante), Centurion (Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko), and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Kerwin Mathews).
Hoop Streams
Gear up for March Madness with basketball tales that rock the court like Crackle’s original feature Vince Carter: Legacy (Charles Barkley, Ric Bucher), and the Crackle original series Promiseland (Ja Morant, Tee Morant), as well as Hoop Dreams (Arthur Agee), and One Man & His Shoes (Michael Jordan, David Stern).
Snowy Thrillers
n the cold depths of winter these thrillers bring the suspenseful heat with Let The Right One In (Kåre Hedebrant), Cold Comes The Night (Bryan Cranston, Alice Eve), Ice Soldiers (Dominic Purcell), and Cold Blood (Jean Reno, Sarah Lind).
New to Crackle Spotlight March 2022
The Imitation Game
Benedict Cumberbatch shines as real-life war hero and pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing, who saved millions of lives by cracking Germany’s so-called unbreakable code during WWII.
The Green Hornet
Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), son and heir to Los Angeles’ largest newspaper fortune, is a rich, spoiled playboy who has been happy to maintain a direction-less existence. When his father James Reid (Tom Wilkinson) dies, Britt meets an impressive and resourceful company employee, Kato (Jay Chou). They realize that they have the resources to do something worthwhile with their lives and finally step out of James Reid’s shadow. Kato builds the ultimate weapon, The Black Beauty, an indestructible car with every weapon imaginable and Britt decides that in order to be heroes, they will pose as villains. With the help of Britt’s new secretary, Lenore Case (Cameron Diaz), they learn that the chief criminal in the city is named Benjamin Chudnofsky (Christoph Waltz). He has united all the gangs under his power, and he quickly sees that the Green Hornet is a direct threat to the prosperous criminal underworld he controls.
Vice
Starring Bruce WIllis and Thomas Jane, this futuristic sci-fi action thriller could initiate the end of humanity as we know it!
Wind River
Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen hunt down a killer in a devastatingly good snowbound thriller.
Last Knights
Clive Owen stars in this epic, sword-clashing adventure about a fallen warrior battling to avenge his dishonored master (Morgan Freeman).
In The Blood
Gina Carano stars in this dynamic thriller as a vigilante bride who must outwit and outfight a foreign underworld to uncover the secrets behind her husband’s disappearance.
Meet Wally Sparks
With his show threatened with cancelation, tabloid television host Wally Sparks (Rodney Dangerfield) tries to boost ratings by uncovering a political sex scandal with sky-high ratings potential!
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
When the head of a statue sacred to a village is stolen, a young martial artist (Tony Jaa) goes to the big city and finds himself taking on the underworld to retrieve it.
Additional New Movies in March 2022
- 35 And Ticking
- A Christmas Blessing
- A Kind of Murder
- A League of Ordinary Gentlemen
- A Little Trip To Heaven
- A Mother’s Love
- American Virgin
- Animal
- Around the World in 80 Days
- Behind The Movement
- Between Sisters
- Bible Collection: Esther
- Bible Collection: Genesis
- Bible Collection: Jeremiah
- Bible Collection: Jesus
- Bible Collection: Paul the Apostle
- Bible Collection: Solomon
- Bible Collection: The Apocalypse
- Big Goofy Secret of Hidden Pines, The
- Black Death
- Blackfish
- Bonhoeffer Agent of Grace
- Broken
- Burnt
- Centurion
- Chandler Christmas Getaway
- Comeback Dad
- Daddy’s Home
- Dahmer
- Dead Heist
- Detour
- Diving Into The Unknown
- Drinking Buddies
- Dynamite Warrior
- Electricity
- Fire on the Ridge
- Flawless
- For Love’s Sake
- Forbidden Border
- From This Day Forward
- Gascoigne
- Grace and Gravity
- Hero
- Icetastrophe
- If You Really Love Me
- In God’s Hands
- In Sickness and in Health
- In The Blood
- Iron Men
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Kids in Love
- Kingdom of War, Part 1
- Kingdom of War, Part 2
- Ladies Book Club
- Last Knights
- Let The Right One In
- Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs
- Lost World, The
- Love Me Or Leave Me
- Love The One You’re With
- Love Will Keep Us Together
- Man on Wire
- Man Who Lived at the Ritz, The
- Marrowbone
- Masters of Love
- Mazes And Monsters
- Meet Wally Sparks
- Melancholia
- Milltown Pride
- Mr. Nobody
- Mr. Right
- My Dad’s A Soccer Mom
- My First Love
- My Other Mother
- Newton’s Grace
- Night of the Templar
- Nine Lives
- No Way Back
- Once Upon A Time In London
- Ong Bak (Sub)
- Ong Bak 2 (Sub)
- Ong Bak 3
- Papadopolous and Sons
- Rampart
- Return to the Lost World
- Robin Hood: The Rebellion
- Sacrifice
- Saving Westbrook High
- Secret Identity of Jack the Ripper, The
- Shadowlands : C.S. Lewis
- She’s Not Our Sister
- Sherlock Holmes and the Leading Lady
- Sherlock Holmes: Incident at Victoria Falls
- Slam Dunk Ernest
- Something Like A Business
- Stock Option
- Stolen
- Stuck In Love
- Sugar Mommas
- Survivor
- The Bachelor Party
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call – New Orleans
- The Bodyguard
- The Code
- The Dempsey Sisters
- The Fantasy Makers
- The Great Deceiver
- The Green Hornet
- The Guilty
- The Guv’nor
- The Iceman
- The Ideal Husband
- The Imitation Game
- The Kovak Box
- The Love Letter
- The Love You Save
- The Patriot
- The World’s Fastest Indian
- Through a Lens Darkly: Grief, Loss and C.S. Lewis
- To Love And To Cherish
- Trespass
- Triangle
- Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil
- Until Forever
- Vice (2015)
- We are Stronger
- Welcome to the Neighborhood
- What Would You Do For Love
- Where’s The Love
- Wind River
- Scenes of a Sexual Nature
Additional New T.V. Shows in March 2022
- The Wall: Cover Your Tracks
- Bomb Girls (2012) Season 1-2
- Cassie & Company (1982) Season 1
- Gidget (1965) Season 1
- Heartland Season 7-12
- Houdini and Doyle (2016) Season 1
- McLeod’s Daughters Season 4-8
- Riptide (1984) – Full Series
- Silk Stalkings (1991) Season 1-2
- The Take (2009) Season 1
- Tour of Duty (1987) – Full Series
- What’s Happening!! (1976) – Full Series
- What’s Happening Now!! (1985) – Full Series
- Dunk League Season 2-3
- No Days Off Season 1-4
- Stingray (1985) Season 1-2
