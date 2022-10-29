Bootiful Halloween deals on BLUETTI portable solar generators

This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can fill their bags with more than free candy. BLUETTI, a portable power station leader, decides to give them a “Boo” before they become power-starved or their houses are haunted by blackouts. From up to a $700 discount and a $299 freebie, BLUETTI offers a slew of special deals for power generators, batteries, and solar panels from this October 20 to November 5.

DIY Solar Please enable JavaScript DIY Solar

BLUETTI Brings New Deals for Halloween

There’s nothing more horrible than an outage while having fun with friends at home or at an open-air party. With BLUETTI, the ghost of panic and upset never seizes you!

Starts at $239 (was $299)

As one of BLUETTI’s compact solar generators, the EB3A weighs only about 10 pounds and can be easily carried around. Featuring a 268Wh LiFePO4 battery and nine versatile outlets (a wireless charging pad on the top is a nice perk), EB3A is small and all-sided for camping, RV trips, and other on-the-go activities.

When you are out in the wild and have no access to wall outlets, solar panels are a necessity to generate endless power wherever sunlight is available. Take EB3A+PV120/PV200 combo to enjoy a $60 discount at least.

AC200 Series–Powerful Generalists

The AC200P and AC200MAX are all-rounders. They can quickly power your house in the event of a power outage and keep you powered up when you are in the middle of nowhere.

AC200P combos

AC200P Starts at $1399（was $1599), Saved up to $200

The AC200P is embedded with a 2000W inverter and a 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery. These parts prop up its long lifespan (10 years at a circle per day) and excellent performance. 17 versatile outlets assure every device can be juiced up timely. What is worth noting is that the AC200P’s capacity is expandable. Connecting to the B230 or B300, the capacity of AC200P will reach 4048Wh and 5072Wh. Get the combos at $399 or $499 off from the retail price.

There are seven ways to top up the unit, including a wall outlet, car, gas generator, and solar panel. When combining 400W AC input with 700W solar charging, AC200P can be fully recharged within 3 hours. With three PV200 solar panels, the AC200P gets a maximum of 600W solar input or the utmost of 700W with two PV350. Grab the combos with a discount of $397 or $398.

Beyond the huge price reductions for the AC200P series, an $89 XT90-P090D connection cable will be given for free to those who buy AC200P or the combos(AC200P+B230, AC200P+ B300).

AC200MAX combos

AC200MAX -original price $1899, sale price $1799

As an upgrade over the AC200P, the AC200MAX comes with a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. Like its predecessor, AC200MAX can expand its capacity with two B230 or B300 to max 6144Wh and 8192Wh. With16 outlets, AC200MAX can run multiple devices simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

To recharge, the AC200MAX is capable of accepting up to 900W solar input and 500WAC input at the same time, and gets fully replenished in between 2-2.5 hours.

In general, the AC200MAX is barely discounted at all. However, for its spooky holiday deals, BLUETTI has dropped $100 to $400 off for it and its combos. For instance, the combo of AC200MAX with two PV350 will only cost $3199, an up to $398 cut.

Battery& Solar Panels–Boosters for Power Freedom

If you have one or more power stations from BLUETTI and simply wish to beef up your system for power independence, here are batteries and combos to give you a leg up.

Expansion battery packs

B230 Starts at $1299, was $1399, save $100

B300 Starts at $1899, was$2099, save $200

With safe and durable LFP cells as the core, B230 and B300 hold 2048Wh and 3072Wh power storage, respectively, and remain 80% of the capacity after 3,500 life cycles. They not only boost the capacity of some BLUETTI’s generators but also charge your devices directly with their three DC outputs (a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car output, and a USB-A port).

B230 is compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240.

B300 can team up with AC300, AC200, AC200P, AC200MAX, EB150, EB240, EP500Pro.

Sunlight-catcher panels

BLUETTI’s panels are made from monocrystalline cells that enjoy up to 23.4% efficiency. Surfaced with ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box, they are designed to withstand any scratches and water splashes. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store or transport. In particular, PV350 is the latest innovation, boasting 350W solar output.

Those who want to live a greener life can consider the following combos:

B230+PV350/PV200

B300+PV350/PV200

BLUETTI is currently knocking $199 to $399 off for these new bundles. Get yours now starting from $1699.

Aside from special deals for B230 and Battery&Solar panels combos, a DC Charging Enhancer (D050S) will be free to enable additional charging methods and increase the PV input rate.

AC300–Modular Solar Generator

AC300+B300 original price $3699, sale price $3399, save $300

As BLUETTI’s first 100% modular model, AC300 features a 3000W AC pure sine wave inverter with 16 outlets. While its accompanying battery, B300, holds up 3072Wh power. This classic couple allows you to charge most of your devices, large or small loads, simultaneously. At an original MSRP of $3699, this combo will be on sale for $3399. If you are after a larger capacity, AC300 with two B300 boasting 6144Wh power storage would be satisfying. Snap the combo with a $599 discount.

One of AC300’s highlights is its ultra-fast charging, with 3,000W fed through a wall outlet and 2400W via solar panels. It peaks at 5400W when combined with AC with solar charging. Take AC300&B300 with three pieces of 350W solar panels; this combo is a real cut over the rest and can save you $400 from its original MSRP of $6246. If you are on a budget right now, another similar combo, AC300+ B300 with three PV200, will be suitable. It has $400 off from $5196.

EP500 Series–Home Power Backup

2* EP500 – original price $9198, sale price $8699

2* EP500Pro – original price $9998, sale price $9499

The EP500 is designed for home backup. With a 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2000W AC inverter, EP500 can take charge of your home during blackouts for days. Essential loads will regain power in the blink of an eye thanks to the EP500’s responsive UPS feature. Its relatively larger size doesn’t affect its movability as there are four ragged wheels at the bottom.

The EP500 is not only a home emergency power source but also a solution to save on electric bills by harnessing solar power. Coupled with solar panels, the EP500 takes 1200W solar input and stores free power for later use. Get EP500 with three PV350s; you can save $500 this time and a lot in the future.

The EP500Pro takes a step further by providing backup power for emergencies. 5100Wh capacity, 3000W AC output power, 2400W solar input, and flexible UPS function are valuable traits that speak for a solid power station. Similar to the structure of the EP500, it is mobile and can be monitored remotely by BLUETTI APP. What differs them here is that the EP500Pro with three PV350s has a $500 discount.

Remarkably, you can build a split-phase system with two EP500 or two EP500Pro units, making it a breeze to power heavy appliances. In addition to a price drop of $499 for two units, a $299 fusion box will be sent as a freebie.

Some of the most popular combos with bigger discounts:

Halloween is more than a time of spine-chilling but a horn of chilly winter. Grab the deals from October 20, 2022, PDT 7:00PM to November 5, PDT 7:00PM. Time waits for no one; arm yourself with BLUETTI power before the Knight of Darkness attacks you.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/

Which one of these deals will you sink your teeth into? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on October 29, 2022.