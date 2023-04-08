Top ten portable Bluetooth speakers under $200

Browsing the web for Bluetooth speakers can be exhausting. There are a ton of options and sometimes you can get so overwhelmed that you quit looking at all. If that’s you, then this list should help narrow some things down for you. We’ve compiled ten of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200. These are in no particular order and the price points range from $79 up to $199. We hope this helps you make a choice of your next portable Bluetooth speaker.

Top ten Bluetooth speakers

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

Enjoy hours of music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services thanks to Roam’s long-lasting rechargeable battery. Listen at home with WiFi and easily control the sound with the Sonos app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2. Use Bluetooth® when you’re away. Add more Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening. Everything works together over WiFi. The price as of this article is $179.

Victrola Music Edition 2

Victrola ME2 Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

The Music Edition 2 tabletop premium Bluetooth speaker brings your music to life with rich bass, full mids, crisp highs, and a wireless charging solution for your mobile devices. The durable metal construction, waterproof rating, and elegant modern design let you take this speaker anywhere, perfect for indoor luxury or outdoor adventures. With USB-C charging for up to 20 hours of playback and the ability to link two speakers together for stereo output, the Music Edition 2 will elevate any gathering with a powerful, detailed listening experience. The price as of this article is $199.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

UE BOOM 3 Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

BOOM 3 packs a sonic punch for its size. Featuring Ultimate Ears unique audio processing, it produces clear and balanced audio faithful to the music you love, and at every volume level. In BOOM 3 we’ve perfected the iconic cylindrical design we pioneered to deliver immersive, stereophonic audio that radiates evenly in all directions. Unlike most portable speakers, BOOM 3 gives your music a deep, rich bass texture that’s true to your music. Without exaggeration or distortion. The price as of this article is $149.

JBL Charge 5

JBL Charge 5 portable Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

Take the amazing power of JBL Pro Sound with you. The JBL Charge 5 has an optimized long excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators, all delivering impressively rich and clear audio. Get that big room sound, even when outdoors. The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 20 hours of battery life, JBL Charge 5 lets you party all day and into the night. The price as of this article is $179.

Marshall Emberton

Marshall Emberton Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end. The price as of this article is $149.

Positive Grid Spark MINI

Positive Grid Spark MINI Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

Battery-powered customizable portable practice amp and Bluetooth® speaker with smart app integration and big, beautiful multi-dimensional sound. Create your own grille design and take your tone anywhere! A mind-blowing portable powerhouse, Spark MINI delivers innovative, customizable smart guitar playing to go. With multi-dimensional high-quality sound, a treasure trove of amps and effects, all-new Smart Jam, video creation, and Bluetooth® audio streaming, it’s the biggest smallest rig ever. The price as of this article is $199.

Anker Soundcore Motion+

Soundcore Motion+ Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

Hi-res Audio: motion+ is equipped with stunning Hi-Res Audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth.

Huge sound with intense bass: packed with two Ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive bassuptm technology.

Exceptional depth and clarity: motion+’s Ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.

IPX7 waterproof: fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.

12-Hour playtime: motion+’s built-in 6, 700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.

The price as of this article is $119.

FUGOO Sport and Style 2.0

FUGOO Sport and Style Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

FUGOO Style 2.0 The Perfect All-Purpose Speaker: Slim & lightweight design that is 100% waterproof and dustproof (IP67), make this the perfect traveling companion no matter if you’re outside or inside 10-Hours of Continous Play: Industry-leading battery keeps the party going on a single charge. Built-in Microphone: Ambient noise cancellation w/ Siri & Google Now makes the Style a perfect speakerphone! True Wireless Pairing: Pair with any other FUGOO 2.0 Bluetooth speaker for crystal-clear stereo audio The price as of this article is $79



FUGOO Sport 2.0 Waterproof – Can be submerged in up to up to 3’3″ of water for up to 30 minutes Weatherproof – IP67-rated to be mud-, snow- and shock-proof 10-hour battery life ﻿ ﻿- Ensures the music keeps playing even when your game goes into overtime Built-in microphone w/ Siri and Google Now capabilities for hands-free operation True Wireless Pairing – Easily pair with any other FUGOO 2.0 Bluetooth speaker to double your fun! The price as of this article is $99



JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

The beat goes on with the JBL Flip 6 2-way speaker system, engineered to deliver loud, crystal clear, powerful sound. Its racetrack-shaped woofer delivers exceptional low frequencies and midrange, while a separate tweeter produces crisp, clear high-frequencies. Flip 6 also features optimized dual passive radiators for deep bass, fine-tuned with using Harman’s advanced algorithm. To the pool. To the park. JBL Flip 6 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere. The price as of this article is $129.

Soundcore Flare 2

Soundcore Flare 2 Top Ten Bluetooth Speakers

360° Immersive Sound: A portable Bluetooth speaker with Powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp™ technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound.

A portable Bluetooth speaker with Powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp™ technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound. Beat-Driven Light Show: A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light-rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination.

A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light-rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination. Pool Party Proof: No matter where the music needs to be, Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection effortlessly withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion in water.

No matter where the music needs to be, Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection effortlessly withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion in water. PartyCast Technology: Link 100+ Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speakers to party into the next dimension—sound and light synchronize across every speaker for a seamlessly electrifying experience.

Link 100+ Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speakers to party into the next dimension—sound and light synchronize across every speaker for a seamlessly electrifying experience. Customize The Atmosphere: Enhance your audio with complete EQ control then tailor the light show to your mood with 6 mesmerizing lighting modes.

Enhance your audio with complete EQ control then tailor the light show to your mood with 6 mesmerizing lighting modes. The price as of this article is $79.

