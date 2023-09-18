XGIMI settles Epson lawsuit, adjusts projector brightness lumen claims

One thing that consumers have struggled with in the past is projector brightness claims. While ANSI lumens used to be the standard since 1997, ISO21118:2020 is the latest, but some companies use ISO lumens, LED lumens, CVIA, or simply “lamp brightness” to sell their projectors.

Epson recently brought a lawsuit against XGIMI, another projector brand (which we’ve reviewed a number of), for what Epson called XGIMI’s “deceptive advertising practices.” Under the terms of the settlement, XGIMI has agreed to correct the lumen brightness specifications for four of its projector models:

XGIMI Horizon Pro (XK03H) will be reduced from 2,200 Lumens down to 1,500 Lumens

XGIMI Horizon (XK03K) will be reduced from 2,200 Lumens down to 1,500 Lumens

XGIMI Halo (WK03A) will be reduced from 800 Lumens down to 600 Lumens

XGIMI Elfin (XL03A) will be reduced from 800 Lumens down to 600 Lumens

As you can see, there is a significant drop in the Horizon models — just over 30%. In our reviews of the above models, the brightness certainly seemed satisfactory (even if misrepresented) given their size, specifications, and price points.

“When projector brands use internationally published standards for lumens ratings, it is consumers who are the winners. XGIMI’s actions to correct lumens claims for several of their projectors helps to ensure consumers know what to expect in projector brightness performance and gives them the information needed to make more informed buying decisions, ultimately impacting the entire marketplace positively.” Mike Isgrig, vice president, consumer sales and marketing, Epson America

Epson goes on to say that customers should be wary of projectors that use terms like “Lux,” “LED Lumens,” “CVIA,” or “Lamp Brightness” to advertise the brightness of the projector lamp or bulb. Currently, the ISO 21118 standard is the most current, although projector brightness measurement using the ANSI standard (1997) or ISO 21118 standard (2020) should result in the same lumen number as both use the same methodology.

