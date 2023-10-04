This is your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deal center

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been announced, and we have your best deals from AT&T to Best Buy, find them here. For the full details on today’s announcements, be sure to check our coverage of the Pixel 8, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and Android 14.

Let’s not waste any time, here is your deal center for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Deals

ATT Deals

AT&T is introducing the powerful next generation of the Google Pixel 8 series, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8.

At AT&T, we make it simple. Everyone gets our best deals on the new Google Pixel series, whether you're a new or existing customer, upgrading, or adding a new line.

Beginning October 4, new and existing customers get a free Google Pixel 8 Pro with eligible trade-in.

New and existing customers can also get the Google Pixel 8 for $15/mo. No-trade in required.

Unlimited Your Way®: We allow our customers the flexibility to choose a plan to fit the needs of each family member.

With AT&T Next Up®, our customers never miss out on the latest and greatest Google Pixel models when they upgrade early by paying off 50% of their current device cost and turn it in for a new one.

AT&T ActiveArmorSM Mobile Security – Once you choose your phone & unlimited plan, we'll give you 24/7 security you can count on.

International Travel with AT&T: Travel unlimited with International Day Pass. Use your phone like you do at home with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in over 210 destinations for $10/day.

Shop the Way You Want: Get free, fast personal delivery and expert setup as soon as today with AT&T Right To YouSM.

Manage your account your way with my AT&T: Pay your bill, check your balance and usage, and access helpful information with the my AT&T app.

5G Connectivity: We stand behind our network as America's Most Reliable 5G Network. The Google Pixel 8 Series is compatible with 5G access.

Best Camera Yet: The Pixel 8 Pro camera system includes updated, pro-level cameras for better low-light photos, sharper selfies, and Pixel’s best zoom ever. And with Pro, you can enable advanced camera settings and full-resolution photography.

Security and Durability: With its durable design and IP68 protection, Pixel 8 Pro can handle slips, spills, and dust. And it’s scratch-resistant, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. With Google Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.

The Power Behind Google AI on Pixel: Google Tensor G3 is Pixel’s most powerful chip yet. It’s custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help throughout the day. And it makes Pixel 8 superfast and efficient.

Business users: In addition to the above-mentioned deals, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Pixel 8 for $99.99 and the Pixel 8 Pro for $149.99 on a two-year service commitment for a limited time. Plus, customers who order in Premier can save up to $100 on their new smartphone. For more details, visit business.att.com.

Verizon Deals

Pricing & Availability:

Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay colors starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

Pixel 8 will be available in Obsidian, Hazel and Rose colors starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)

Google Watch 2 will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, Porcelain and Bay colors for $11.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail)

Here are our offers:

New customers and existing customers adding a line can get a Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8 for free with select trade-in on qualified unlimited plans. If you switch to Verizon, we’ll also send you a $200 Verizon e-gift card.

Looking to upgrade your existing phone? We’re offering up to $800 off Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.

Need a new phone and watch? We’ve got you covered. Get Google Pixel Watch 2 when you buy Google Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8. Both, on us, with select phone trade-in and select Unlimited plans. You don’t need to trade in a watch and the watch needs on a service plan,

Personalize your new Pixel with some great accessories deals. For a limited time and while supplies last, get 50% off Pixel Buds with the purchase of a new Pixel 8 and save 15% off chargers, select cases and screen protectors.

T-Mobile Deals

Today, T-Mobile announced that the new Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are all coming to the Un-carrier with pre-orders and deals kicking off today with availability on October 12.

And T-Mobile is THE place to get the latest Pixels, here’s why:

Free Pixel 8: New and existing customers can get a free Pixel 8 or $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next and eligible business plans. Plus, even more deals across plans, head here for all the offers, including business offers.

Leading 5G Network: Only T-Mobile customers can get faster speeds on the new Pixel smartphones with T-Mobile’s 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation — the one and only in the U.S. — and tap into America’s largest, fastest and most awarded network.

Major Value: We’re talking free Apple TV+, free Netflix, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations worldwide, T-Mobile Tuesdays and much more … JUST for being a T-Mobile customer. That adds up to over $270 in added value EVERY month for 2+ lines on Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans.

Upgrade Freedom: Unlike the carriers’ three-year device lock-in, T-Mobile customers — including business — are upgrade-ready every one or two years on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus. And they always get the same great device deals as new customers, guaranteed.

Best Buy

