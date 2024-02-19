EC Comics is set to return to publishing after 70-years

Comic books have a long and storied history. Titans like Marvel Comics and DC Comics have been around for a long time, but there were others before them, and many of them fell by the wayside. EC Comics is one of those comic book companies and they’ve been silent for seventy years.

Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic fiction for more than 25 years, is proud to announce a brand-new publishing partnership with William M. Gaines Agent, Inc., the publisher of EC Comics. The partnership will see the full-fledged return of EC Comics to comic shops and bookstores shelves worldwide. The partnership will see a slate of all-new series beginning in the summer of 2024.

Beginning with EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 in July and CRUEL UNIVERSE #1 in August -the first official EC Comics series produced in nearly seven decades. Oni will be overseen by Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson and Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn in partnership with Cathy Gaines Mifsud and Corey Mifsud. Gorinson is the daughter and grandson of legendary EC Publisher William M. Gaines and administrators of William M.

Part of the reason EC Comics stopped publishing was due to the Comics Code Authority. This new body governed what could be published in comics and since EC Comics wasn’t exactly always family friendly, well, you know what happened. But times have changed and there is more freedom in comics, so don’t go into this announcement thinking your kids are getting new family-friendly titles. A lot of what this company makes is made for adults and mature audiences.

1951 The Haunt of Fear EC Comics

“EC Comics is no stranger to a good comeback story! We’re thrilled to make this return with Oni Press and usher the classic EC sensibilities into the modern world,” said Corey Mifsud, Executive Director of William M. Gaines Agent, Inc. “It’s always been our dream to one day bring the fearless creative spirit of EC to a new generation. Working hand-in-hand with Oni’s award-winning team and a sensational cast of creators, it’s a pleasure to – at long last – shepherd EC into the 21st century with all-new series and stories.” Edited by Hahn, Oni’s curated line of EC titles – which will include at least two series on a monthly basis from July 2024 onward in the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, and more – will feature contributions from a rotating cast of high-profile comics talents that includes writers Jason Aaron (Thor, Southern Bastards), Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned, 100 Bullets), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia), Corinna Bechko (Invisible Republic), Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun), Christopher Cantwell (Briar), Cecil Castellucci (Shade the Changing Girl), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Joshua Hale Fialkov (The Bunker), J. Holtham (AMC’s The Handmaid’s Tale), Jeff Jensen (HBO’s Watchmen, Green River Killer), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), Sean Lewis (King Spawn), Stephanie Phillips (Grim), Jay Stephens (Dwellings), Zac Thompson (Cemetery Kids Don’t Die), Ben H. Winters (CBS’ Tracker), and more; artists Kano (Gotham Central, Immortal Iron Fist), Peter Krause (Irredeemable), Leomacs (Rogues), Malachi Ward (Black Hammer: The End), Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Paklis), and more; designer Rian Hughes (The Multiversity); alongside covers from Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle, Batman: Damned), Greg Smallwood (The Human Target), J.H. Williams III (Sandman: Overture, Promethea), and more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. “Seventy years ago, EC Comics redefined what comics could be with shocking, confrontational and brilliantly crafted stories that challenged the existential issues at the center of American life – censorship, racism, sexism, nuclear proliferation, and more. Today, those battles continue in alarming and pernicious new ways,” said Oni Press Editor-in-Chief, Sierra Hahn. “What better time to resurrect the undying spirit of EC Comics – one of the most entertaining, subversive, and influential publishers of all time – with an all-star cast of storytellers to examine today’s society through the lens that William Gaines and his legendary collaborators have left us.”

