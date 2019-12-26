Sling TV just got more expensive

Sling TV used to be one of those services that cord-cutters raved about because of its low cost and decent service. But now, as more people drift away from traditional cable TV, streaming services are gaining more users. With that increase in users services like Sling TV can improve the user experience as well as add more content. But with all of this now comes the price increases.

Sling TV Blue and Orange have just increased to US$30 a month with the bundle price for both going up to US$45. That’s still about US$5 less than YouTube TV but still a US$5 increase for the service. The company made a statement on the price increase defending its track record of stable pricing over the years.

Sling TV notes that “this is the first time Sling Blue customers have seen a price increase; the price of Sling Orange has remained stable since June 2018.” The Verge

2019 seems to be the year for streaming service price increases as others have also started charging more for their services. Service like YouTube TV, Hulu, and AT&T have all bumped up the cost but Sling TV notes the reason for the price increase:

Like those rivals, Sling is blaming the networks and rising programming costs. “Sling doesn’t own the networks you watch — we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up. Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you’ve come to expect from Sling,” Sling TV president Warren Schlichting The Verge

Sling TV is owned by Dish.

The Blue and Orange versions of the service are not the only place you’ll see the price increase:

“Sports Extra is now $15 per month with Sling Orange and Sling Blue; Sports Extra remains $10 as an add-on to Sling Orange or Sling Blue. The 4 Extras Deal is now $12 per month, and the Total TV Deal is now $25 per month with Sling Orange + Sling Blue. Total TV Deal remains $20 per month as an add-on to either Sling Orange or Sling Blue.” Sling TV

It was only a matter of time before streaming and cord-cutting increased in price and it will probably only continue as we move forward.

