Check out some Prime Big Deal Days happening now!

It feels like we just had the Amazon 2023 Prime Day sale, yet here we are with Prime Big Deal Days, running today and tomorrow (October 10th & 11th). We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below, hit up the Amazon Live Deals Page, and start saving!

NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country.

Amazon Devices

Audio

Computing

Gaming

Health/Fitness

Home Entertainment

Home Security

ULTRALOQ Smart Locks — Up to 55% off (use code 10A93UTEC)

Mobile

Portable Power

EcoFlow Portable Power Stations (our reviews) — Up to 58% off, code EFPF50OFF1 DELTA Pro: 19% off, sales price $2,999 DELTA Max EB: 50% off, sales price $999 DELTA 2: 25% off sales price $749 DELTA 2 Max: 16% off, sales price $1,599 RIVER 2 Pro: 17% off, sales price $499 WAVE 2 + add-on battery + 160W portable solar panel: 40% off, sales price $1599 GLACIER + plug-in battery+ wheels + handle, + 110W portable solar panel: 19% off, sales price $1,499

Jackery Solar Generators and Solar Panels (our reviews) — Up to $1,200 off Explorer 1000 Pro (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $999 (MSRP $1,649) Solar Generator 1000 (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $999 (MSRP $1,649) Solar Generator 1000 Plus (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $1,199 (MSRP $1,699) Solar Generator 2000 Plus (w/ 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,299 (MSRP $3,299) Solar Generator 2000 Pro (with 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,299 (MSRP $2,999) Solar Generator 3000 Pro (w/ 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,799 (MSRP $3,999) SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel — $449.40 (MSRP $699)



Smart Home

Top Greener Simple Smart Solutions — Up to 40% off smart switches, motion sensors, wall outlets, and more

Toys/Gadgets

Wearables

What do you think of the Prime Big Deal Days happening today, October 10th, and tomorrow, October 11th? Are you going to be picking anything up during Prime Big Deal Days? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.