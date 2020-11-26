New on Netflix November 27-December 3: The holidays are in full swing

If you’re looking for something to watch this Thanksgiving weekend (if you’re in the U.S. and catching up to us Canadians 😜), Netflix is adding a few new shows between November 27 to December 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 27 to December 3rd list which includes plenty of new Netflix holiday films and shows.

November 27

🎁 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas. The Call (NETFLIX FILM): A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago. 🎁 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production. Don’t Listen (NETFLIX FILM): After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert. 🎁 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock. 🎁 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret. Virgin River: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it. La Belva/The Beast (NETFLIX FILM): When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

November 28

The Uncanny Counter (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Demon hunters called Counters come to Earth disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant in order to capture evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life.

November 29

🎁 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage, and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.

November 30

The 2nd (US)

A Love So Beautiful (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title.

A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title. Doctor Strange (CA)

Finding Agnes (NETFLIX FILM): When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope. RUST CREEK (US)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

That’s a wrap for January, but read on to see what the first few days of December brings in our Netflix November 27 through December 1st list!

December 1

3 Days to Kill (US)

50 First Dates (US)

2012 (CA)

A Christmas Catch (CA)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (US)

Angels & Demons (US)

🎁 Angela’s Christmas Wish (NETFLIX FILM): A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia. Annie (CA)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 (US)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (CA)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (CA)

Chef (US)

Christmas with a Prince (CA)

Christmas Wonderland (CA)

The Da Vinci Code (US)

Don’t Let Go (CA)

The Dressmaker (CA)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (US)

Effie Gray (US)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (CA)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (CA)

Godzilla (CA)

Gormiti: Season 1 (US)

Gridiron Gang (CA)

The Happytime Murders (US)

🎁 The Holiday Movies That Made Us (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks. Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 (US)

Juliet, Naked (CA)

Jurassic Park (US)

Jurassic Park III (US)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (US)

Little Nicky (US)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (US)

Monster House (US)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Meet Nate – your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate – One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent. The can-crushing, axe-yielding special premieres globally on Netflix on December 1, 2020.

Meet Nate – your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. Executive produced by Amy Poehler and directed by Philip Burgers, Natalie Palamides: Nate – One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent. The can-crushing, axe-yielding special premieres globally on Netflix on December 1, 2020. Odd Squad: Seasons 1-2 (CA)

Peppermint (US)

Quigley Down Under (US)

Runaway Bride (US)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 (US)

They Shall Not Grow Old (CA)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (US)

The Vow (CA)

Walking Tall (CA)

Why Did I Get Married? (US)

December 2

Alien Worlds (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets. Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers, and more.

In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers, and more. Battleship (CA)

Big Fat Liar (CA)

Carlito’s Way (CA)

Children of Men (CA)

Fierce (NETFLIX FILM): A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury. Half Baked (CA)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more. Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (CA)

December 3

Break (NETFLIX FILM): After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities. 🎁 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster. 🎁 Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (NETFLIX FILM): Stuck in a time loop where it’s forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s important in life.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 27 to December 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this Thanksgiving weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.