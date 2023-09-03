The Techaeris Best of IFA 2023 winners are in!

IFA 2023 is just about over, and we covered what we could remotely. We did have a few of our guys on the ground in Berlin searching for tech that we could consider for our Best of IFA 2022 awards. We’re excited to report that our guys came through and sent us twelve new tech products we all think are worth checking out.

Our Best of IFA 2022 list is in no particular order. There are literally thousands of devices to see at IFA, so choosing only twelve is hard. There could be so many more on this list, but our resources are finite, so this is what we have. Congratulations to the brands on this list for making the cut and receiving the most prestigious independent media award on the planet. Let’s get on with the Best of IFA 2023.

Best of IFA 2023

Lenovo Legion Go

Congratulations to Lenovo for winning Best of IFA 2023!

Along with the micro-OLED-equipped new Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

For gamers who want to take their Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming experience to the next level, the new Lenovo Legion Glasses leverage micro-OLED technology to provide a large screen viewing experience that fits in the pocket.

For a truly immersive gaming experience, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio with a multifunction inline controller

Known for delivering technical innovation that brings flexibility and freedom of choice to its gaming fans worldwide, Lenovo is adding Legion Go as the latest entry to its gaming ecosystem of PCs, accessories, software, and services – empowering users to game their way. Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA.

TCL NXTPAPER Smartphones

Congratulations to TCL for winning Best of IFA 2023!

Engineered with a focus on entertainment and creativity without compromising eye comfort, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone comes with a 6.78” FHD+ NXTPAPER display, dual speakers, and 3D boom sound powered by DTS for an immersive audiovisual experience. The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera, to capture striking detail and unique expressions, with a single click. The versatile 50MP rear triple camera system, complete with a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, effortlessly allows users to take landscapes, portraits, and intricate details with crystal-clear clarity.

Whether it’s jotting notes, sketching, or checking off that “to-do” list, the amazing paper-like display experience becomes even more authentic and effortless when combined with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER’s compatible T-pen1. A sleek 7.89mm design plus a stylish 2D back cover make the device comfortable to hold. It boasts 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion, the largest class in this smartphone price category, enabling the user to swiftly multitask applications, improving productivity.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector

Congratulations to XGIMI for winning Best of IFA 2023!

With HORIZON Ultra, XGIMI has added Intelligent Screen Adaption technology 3.0 (ISA 3.0) – an upgraded software and hardware-level computing optics system, only before incorporated in projectors for theaters and luxury markets. Ambient conditions of the watching environment have a critical impact on the viewing experience. Lighting, walls and curtains, and even projector placement, all influence the performance of standard projectors. XGIMI’s new ISA 3.0 technology makes dynamic adjustments to the watching environment using both software and hardware, to ensure the best picture quality at all times.

ISA 3.0 hardware includes a Dynamic Iris for adjustment of brightness & contrast, a Dynamic Color Adjustment Module, and an automatic optical zoom module for uncompromised screen scaling. Together, the three breakthrough hardware improvements provide a precision optical processing system that can change in real time. For example: ISA 3.0 allows for dynamic adjustment of brightness and colors, automatically adjusting view settings for both day and night viewing – increasing brightness during the day, and colors at night.

Sennheiser AMBEO Mini Soundbar

Congratulations to Sennheiser for winning Best of IFA 2023!

At less than half the cubic volume of its Soundbar Plus sibling, it’s easy to see why the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini appeals to audio lovers looking to upgrade a current living room, desktop, bedroom, or even game room setup. At just 70 × 10 × 6.5 cm in size, it blends into nearly any TV or monitor arrangement, yet stands out with its cutting-edge acoustics. There are 250 Watts of ultra-clean class D amplification powering four high-end full-range drivers and dual four-inch subwoofers, so consumers can expect the sharp fidelity, impactful bass and crystal-clear presence that make its bigger relatives a hit with audio critics.

Other useful audio modes personalize the listening experience, including content-specific presets, a Voice enhancement option and neighbor-friendly Night mode. Ease of use is at the heart of the Mini, with an HDMI1 input that accommodates a wide range of eARC-enabled TVs or monitors. Integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control App makes management of features and updates from your smartphone a breeze.

Yaber K300

Congratulations to Yaber on winning Best of IFA 2023!

Ultra-short throw laser projectors are not cheap, but Yaber has managed to bring a decent package to market with good specs and an affordable price point. While the bigger brands are pushing 4K, they are also pushing big price tags. With Yaber, if 1080p is satisfactory to you, you can enjoy laser TV tech and not break the bank!

Ultra-short Throw

Triple Laser Technology

950 ANSI Lumens & 1080P FHD

Auto Focus & Keystone

Fairphone 5

Congratulations to Fairphone for winning Best of IFA 2023!

Fariphone has been working hard to make the best sustainable, repairable, and affordable smartphone for the past few years. Now, its latest Fairphone 5 is in a place that regular users can finally start relying on it as a daily driver.

The best part of the Fairphone 5 is the ability to take it apart and replace just about any part of it, should you need to. This means you can make the phone last longer and with Android updates being promised for a few years more than normal, this could be a game changer for some. Stay tuned for our review in the future!

BLUETTI E Series

Congratulations to BLUETTI for winning Best of IFA 2023!

We have reviewed BLUETTI products in the past and from the look of it, they just keep getting better. The company is in the business of designing battery backup power for home use. It’s latest E-Series of battery backups is their best yet.

In the event of a power outage, EP800 kicks in within 20ms to seamlessly feed your essentials, such as refrigerators, computers, and CPAP equipment, ensuring your food stays fresh, data is saved, and your loved ones are taken care of. Enjoy every moment with peace of mind, no longer worry about power blackouts.

The EP800 inverter packs an impressive max output of 7,600W, offering dual voltage options of 120V and 240V. Whether you’re powering small appliances or high-wattage ones like electric ranges, dryers, or water heaters, the EP800 has got you covered. Get ready for a reliable and versatile energy storage solution.

Casetify

Congratulations to Casetify for winning Best of IFA 2023!

We review countless cases here at Techaeris and Casetify is a new name to us. The company makes a TON of cases and accessories that look fun and should appeal to a WIDE audience. There is literally something for everyone at Casetify and if you can’t find something, you aren’t looking hard enough.

TCL Tutti Choral Speakers

Congratulations to TCL in winning Best of IFA 2023.

The TCL Tutti Choral Speakers have very little information right now, no price, no release date but they are part of TCL and Dolby’s new Flex Connect system. The new system will autoconfigure surround sound regardless of where you put the speakers. We only know that these speakers are expected to be released near the holiday season.

Urbanista Malibu

Congratulations to Urbanista on winning Best of IFA 2023.

Made from recycled plastic and materials, Malibu is your sustainable sound companion, wherever your day takes you. The IP67-rated speaker is fully waterproof and protected against sand, dust and dirt, keeping the music going all day long, whatever the conditions.

The durable Malibu speaker offers everything you need to immerse yourself in your music. The integrated lanyard and rugged design are built for convenience, water resistance and durability so you can take your tunes anywhere.

Malibu’s mobile companion app gives you deep customization options such as a fully customizable EQ band, so you can adjust the speaker’s audio to meet your taste. The app also helps you keep track of the speaker’s live light-charging and historical data to make the most out of your playtime. Malibu comes with a full-day battery reserve, making sure you will never run out of charge, no matter the lighting conditions.

Putting you in complete control of your audio experience, with Malibu you can effortlessly take charge of your audio with the speaker’s intuitive control buttons or connect up to two devices together with the Stereo Link function for a true stereo experience.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra + Smart Home Panel 2

Congratulations to EcoFlow on winning Best of IFA 2023!

EcoFlow is another fantastic company making battery backup systems and whole home backup solutions. The new DELTA Pro Ultra + Smart Home Panel 2 is just its latest and better designed. We have reviewed their gear in the past and it is top-notch. Here are some of the features of the new DELTA Pro Ultra + Smart Home Panel 2.

It’s an ultra-powerful unit for whole-home backup:

One unit of 7200W AC output runs your entire home. It even runs a 4-ton central AC.

It’s the first LFP portable power station with a 6kWh capacity, and the capacity is scalable up to 90kWh, sufficient for a 1-month home backup.

The Smart Home Panel 2 provides ultra-uninterrupted power guards to your home:

SHP 2 features auto switchover, plus circuit-level control, and serves as a dedicated home energy manager to run your smart home.

The solution is ultra-reliable for over 10-year usage

Belkin SoundForm Inspire Kids Headphones

Congratulations to Belkin for winning Best of IFA 2023!

Kids headphones aren’t a new thing, but great and nicely designed kids headphones are hard to find. Belkin has managed to make a great, well-built, and affordable pair of headphones designed for kids.

The SoundForm Inspire is creatively engineered for children to listen safely and comfortably while learning and playing. The headset is built with 40mm drivers to deliver Belkin Signature Sound, and a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect young ears. The soft, adjustable headband folds up for portability, and smaller ear cups provide an excellent fit for kids’ ears. RockStar Mode features an additional 3.5mm output port that lets kids share audio content with a classmate or friend. A quality boom mic keeps the sound clear during distance learning, with an indicator light to tell when the headset is on mute. It is available in black and lavender colors.

Here are just some of the features:

Belkin Signature Sound with 40mm drivers for clean and clear audio, tuned specifically for kids

35 hours of battery life for extended playtime

85dB volume limiter to protect hearing

3.5mm input port to connect to laptops, tablets, infotainment systems, phones, and other devices

RockStar Mode allows audio sharing with additional 3.5mm output port

High-quality flip-up boom microphone to be heard on calls and games

Mute button and LED mute indicator for easily monitoring kids’ activity

Bluetooth 5.2 connects easily to devices within 30 feet for wireless connection

USB-C port for fast charging and wired audio input

Foldable, extendable, and comfortable over-ear design for comfort and convenience

Product housing is made with minimum of 23% post-consumer recycled plastics

100% plastic-free packaging

